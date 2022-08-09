Leamington's Morrisons works with children across the Warwick district to spread hope around the community

The team at Leamington’s Morrisons store have been working with children across the Warwick district to help spread hope in the community.
Alex Pearson, the community champion at Morrisons, said: “Our community has had a real tough time with different events from Covid, Ukraine war and the cost of living and want to spread hope around the community.
“Morrisons Leamington have worked with local Scouts, Brownies, Rainbows and Beavers from Warwick, Leamington and surrounding villages all took part by colouring in a paper chain and writing on it a message of hope.
"It was amazing to see the chains come together and reading some of the words the children had written were heart-warming.
“Children from around Warwick and Leamington had written words of hope on the chains including ‘love is Love’, ‘Ukraine we support you’ and ‘be kind’.”
Earlier this year, Morrisons also held its Seeds of Hope campaign, where they handed 6,000 packs of cornflower seeds to community groups and schools.
It also handed out Hope awards to people and organisations in the community for ‘going above and beyond’.
Alex added: “We also handed out bags of hope to schools around Warwick and Leamington containing seeds, worksheets, paper chains so that every school could share hope into the community.
"We also gave away three hampers to three schools/nurseries which would help them with growing and learning about nature.”