Leamington's Morrisons works with children across the Warwick district to spread hope around the community

Photo shows: Mayor of Leamington Cllr Nick Wilkins, people manager Dan Spiers, people clerk Hannah Wainwright, customer assistant Will Potts, community champion Alex Pearson and the Mayor of Warwick Cllr Parminder Singh Birdi

The team at Leamington’s Morrisons store have been working with children across the Warwick district to help spread hope in the community.

Alex Pearson, the community champion at Morrisons, said: “Our community has had a real tough time with different events from Covid, Ukraine war and the cost of living and want to spread hope around the community.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The paper chains completed by scouts Rainbows, beavers, brownies from around Leamington and Warwick. Photo supplied

“Morrisons Leamington have worked with local Scouts, Brownies, Rainbows and Beavers from Warwick, Leamington and surrounding villages all took part by colouring in a paper chain and writing on it a message of hope.

"It was amazing to see the chains come together and reading some of the words the children had written were heart-warming.

“Children from around Warwick and Leamington had written words of hope on the chains including ‘love is Love’, ‘Ukraine we support you’ and ‘be kind’.”

Justin Cole, Mrs Sutherland teacher at All Saint's School in Warwick and Orla accepting one of the three hampers given out to winning schools/nurseries. Photo supplied

Earlier this year, Morrisons also held its Seeds of Hope campaign, where they handed 6,000 packs of cornflower seeds to community groups and schools.

It also handed out Hope awards to people and organisations in the community for ‘going above and beyond’.

Alex added: “We also handed out bags of hope to schools around Warwick and Leamington containing seeds, worksheets, paper chains so that every school could share hope into the community.