Leisure centres in Leamington and Warwick are offering free memberships to people with Parkinson's

Parkinson's UK various case studies with Parkinson's exercise at the Gym.

Leisure centres in Leamington and Warwick are giving free memberships to people with Parkinson’s.

The memberships with leisure operator Everyone Active will give free access to the gyms, swimming pools and group exercise classes at Newbold Comyn and St Nicholas Park.

Everyone Active in partnership with Warwick District Council alongside charity Parkinson’s UK are taking part in the new initiative, which will launch on World Parkinson’s Day on Monday April 11.

Gareth Wagg, Everyone Active’s contract manager, said: “We are immensely proud to launch this partnership with Parkinson’s UK and hope it will make a real difference to many people’s lives.

“We want to encourage the whole Parkinson’s community to exercise and are confident we have an activity for all, no matter what your age, ability or fitness level.

“Being more active will help members to live well with Parkinson’s, improving their physical fitness and mental wellbeing, as well as having fun.”

Parkinson’s is the fastest-growing neurological condition in the world and there is currently no cure.

It affects around 145,000 people in the UK and there are more than 40 symptoms, from tremor and pain to anxiety.

Being physically active can play an important role in living well with Parkinson’s.

People living with the condition find various activities, from walking to dance, beneficial in managing their symptoms.

Tom Ingram, Corporate Partnerships Manager at Parkinson’s UK, said: “We’re delighted to partner with Everyone Active, who have very generously offered complimentary membership for people living with Parkinson’s and their carers.

“Being physically active is important for everyone. It supports both physical and mental health and depending on what you choose, can provide social support and interaction, all of which can really help people living with Parkinson’s and those providing informal care.

“Developing a regular physical activity habit can make a person feel more in control when living with the condition. Quality of life can be enhanced and independence and confidence maintained.

“We hope that with the support of Everyone Active, the Parkinson’s community can enjoy physical activity and use it to make a real difference to their lives.”