Met Office issues yellow weather warning for Warwickshire this weekend

A weather warning has been issued for Warwickshire by the Met Office.

With Storm Durragh on the way, the Met Office has place weather warnings over most of the UK.

A yellow warning for wind has been issued for the county, running over three days.

It is in place from 3pm today (Friday December 6) until 6am on Sunday (December 8).

The weather warnings in place for Saturday December 6. Photo by Met Office

Gusts are predicted to be around 40 to 50mph but could reach up to 60mph.

Some parts of the UK have amber and even red weather warnings – as well as more yellow warnings for rain. However, Warwickshire currently only has a warning in place for wind.

More rain is also due from around 4pm today – with Saturday showing mostly rain for the day’s forecast.

Impact on events

Due to the storm coming in some events have been cancelled, postponed or changed.

The Warwick and Rugby markets run by CJ’s Events Warwickshire have been cancelled.

The Kenilworth Christmas market by the same operators has been postponed.

Leamington Christmas market, which was due to take place on Sunday has also been cancelled.

As well as this, the ‘Christmas in Warwick’ event has been reduced in size to be solely inside the Court House.

Flood Warnings

Three flood warnings have also been issued by the Government’s Environmental Agency due to yesterday’s rainfall and this afternoon’s forecast.

The following warnings have been put in place for ‘possible flooding’ and are due to be updated on Saturday morning.

River Leam and River Itchen The warning covers low-lying land and roads between Grandborough and Leamington, including Long Itchington are covered in this warning. River Dene in South East Warwickshire The warning covers low-lying land and roads between Walton and Charlecote Park. River Blythe in Warwickshire The warning covers low-lying land and roads between Cheswick Green and Blyth End.