Multi-million-pound restoration to begin at historic Royal Pump Rooms in Leamington

Essential work to repair the roof of the historic Royal Pump Rooms in Leamington will begin this week thanks to the award of substantial grant funding.

The vital restoration work to the Grade II listed building is being funded through a multi-million pound injection from the Arts Council England’s MEND (Museum Estate and Development) fund; a programme which aims to help museums and galleries across England carry out critical maintenance and infrastructure projects to ensure their long-term sustainability.

Work on the roof is expected to take 40 weeks to complete.

The building and all of its services including, Leamington Spa Art Gallery & Museum, the Visitor Information Centre and Box Office, Leamington Library, Warwick District Council’s (WDC) front-Line services and The Larder Café will remain fully open throughout.

The Royal Pump Rooms in Leamington. Credit: Warwick District Council.

Contractor and heritage conservation specialists Stepnell has been appointed by the Council to deliver the intricate repair and restoration programme, which will be carried out in tandem with the Future High Street funded Creative Hub project it is undertaking at Leamington Town Hall nearby.

Councillor Ella Billiald, WDC’s portfolio holder for arts, culture and economy, said: "The Royal Pump Rooms is at the heart of our community and an integral part of Leamington’s history.

"Thanks to the support of Arts Council England’s MEND funding, we are able to carry out these critical repairs to preserve this iconic

building for generations to come.

“It’s also great news that Stepnell, which is already delivering excellent work to rejuvenate the town hall, will be managing this important project clearly demonstrating our confidence in their ability to handle complex conservation projects with care and precision.”