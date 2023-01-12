Muslim women in Leamington celebrate centenary of their international association

The Ahmadiyya Muslim Women’s Association, Lajna Imaillah, can be traced back to rural India 100 years ago.

Muslim women living in and around Leamington have celebrated the centenary of their international association.

The Ahmadiyya Muslim Women’s Association, Lajna Imaillah, can be traced back to rural India 100 years ago and now has groups in 200 countries and more than 12,000 members in the UK alone.

The celebration cake for the event. Picture submitted.

The association’s Leamington branch hosted a celebration event recently with members inviting friends to the Baitul Ehsan Mosque in Adelaide Road.

Special guests included former councillor Sue Gallagher, former High Sheriff of Warwickshire Lady Min Willoughby de Broke and Karenjeet Bains – the first female Sikh powerlifter to represent Team GB.

South Asian food was enjoyed by all and calligraphy and henna hand painting was a particular favourite with children at the event.