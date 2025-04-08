New Indian ‘bistro’ set to open in former Warwick pub site that closed less than a year after relaunch

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new Indian ‘bistro’ is set to open in Warwick at the site of a former pub which closed less than a year after a grand relaunch.

In March 2024, The former Gold Cup Inn and Jambavan Restaurant in Castle Street was renamed The Guy of Warwick in recognition of the historic town’s own legend of the same name, dubbed ‘England’s Forgotten Hero’.

The relaunch was also a collaboration with the Guy of Warwick Society and at the event there was much fanfare, with Guy of Warwick ‘himself’ appeared on horseback thanks to local entertainers the Knights of Middle England who are helping bring the legend alive.

It was also attended by the Mayor of Warwick, Cllr Oliver Jacques and members of the Court Leet.

However despite the grand relaunch, the pub closed at the end of 2024 after less than a year under the new name.

Now, work is taking place at the former pub to turn it into an Indian restaurant – called Rangoli Indian Bistro, which took over the site in February.

It is set to open later this month after refurbishment works have been completed.

Nina Khunti of Rangoli Indian Bistro said: “When we found this beautiful historic location, we quickly snapped it up after two years of searching.

"As a local Warwick resident and former teacher, I followed my passion of food and went from farmers’ markets, winning a Great Taste Award, to now my most exciting venture to date – launching an Indian Bistro.

"We've invested in the building (which had been closed) and have spent two-and-a-half months carefully refurbishing it into a cosy and stylish dining venue - we hope locals and tourists will love what we have done with it.

"We'll serve a simple and focused selection of authentic North Indian small plates by evening and aim to be a buzzing bistro for drinks and pincho tapas by day.

"We have a 20 per cent off opening offer until the end of April, we can't wait to get going.”

Rangoli Indian Bistro will be launching on during the evening of Thursday April 17.