New president takes over at Warwick Rotary Club

On June 30, outgoing president Paul Jaspal handed over the chains to Keith Talbot for the next 12 months.

Keith Talbot has been a member of the club since 2020.

Warwick Rotary President Keith Talbot receives good wishes of Paul Jaspal, outgoing President. Photo by Warwick Rotary Club

After a long career in HM Forces, Keith was employed in Leek Wootton before he and his partner Brenda worked as holiday representatives in Switzerland and Austria, they now live in the centre of Warwick.

The new president thanked Paul for his efforts in setting up Zoom meetings and ensuring the club continued to meet weekly during Covid, and for the fundraising events.

Donations of £1,000 have been made to each of his charities – Prostate Cancer and The Myton Hospices.

Keith’s chosen charities are Warwick-based charity Safeline and the Salvation Army.

He kicked off his year by hosting the Thai festival at Warwick racecourse last weekend.