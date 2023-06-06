Register
Ninth international Polish Historical Conference takes place in Leamington

The event, hosted by the Polish Centre in High Street, featured talks by distinguished historians, scholars, and researchers from England, Poland, and the USA, who shared their knowledge and achievements.
By Oliver Williams
Published 6th Jun 2023, 19:00 BST

The conference titled "Trails of Hope. Odyssey of Freedom,"provided an opportunity for discussion and the exchange of views on various aspects of history.

The event is a flagship project for the IPN and is aimed at commemorating the soldiers of General Anders' Army and their significant contribution to the Allied coalition's victory over Nazi Germany during the Second World War.

The exhibition has been presented on four continents so far, encompassing a range of institutions, both national and international, including Polish and veteran organisations, academic and educational centres, and museums.

Those attending heard fascinating presentations by Dr Paul Latawski, a senior lecturer for the Defence Studies Department at Royal Military Academy Sandhurst, and Dr Bogusław Wójcik, chief specialist at the Branch Office for Historical Research of the Institute of National Remembrance in Rzeszów and lecturer at the Małopolska School of Economics in Tarnów, who both provided valuable insights into Polish history.

The conference also served as an opportunity to summarize the Aid for Ukraine campaign organized by The Polish Centre and LKQ Euro Car Parts, through which eight ambulances and 190 tons of humanitarian aid were delivered to war-torn Ukraine.

