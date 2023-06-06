Ninth international Polish Historical Conference takes place in Leamington

The event, hosted by the Polish Centre in High Street, featured talks by distinguished historians, scholars, and researchers from England, Poland, and the USA, who shared their knowledge and achievements.

Leamington successfully hosted the ninth Polish Historical Conference.

The event, hosted by the Polish Centre in High Street in collaboration with the Institute of National Remembrance (IPN) towards the end of last month, featured talks by distinguished historians, scholars, and researchers from England, Poland, and the USA, who shared their knowledge and achievements.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The conference titled "Trails of Hope. Odyssey of Freedom,"provided an opportunity for discussion and the exchange of views on various aspects of history.

Leamington successfully hosted the ninth Polish Historical Conference. Picture supplied.

The event is a flagship project for the IPN and is aimed at commemorating the soldiers of General Anders' Army and their significant contribution to the Allied coalition's victory over Nazi Germany during the Second World War.

The exhibition has been presented on four continents so far, encompassing a range of institutions, both national and international, including Polish and veteran organisations, academic and educational centres, and museums.

Those attending heard fascinating presentations by Dr Paul Latawski, a senior lecturer for the Defence Studies Department at Royal Military Academy Sandhurst, and Dr Bogusław Wójcik, chief specialist at the Branch Office for Historical Research of the Institute of National Remembrance in Rzeszów and lecturer at the Małopolska School of Economics in Tarnów, who both provided valuable insights into Polish history.

Leamington successfully hosted the ninth Polish Historical Conference. Picture supplied.

Advertisement

Advertisement