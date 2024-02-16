Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Nominations can now be made for this year’s Leamington Mayoral Awards.

People can put forward a person, group or organisation, who make an outstanding contribution to the Leamington community to be recognised by Leamington Mayor Cllr Alan Boad.

To make a nomination e-mail [email protected] with the name of the person, team, group or organisation to be nominated and why in no more than 500 words.

Cllr Boad said: “Those people who support our communities are a vital part of the lifeblood of our town. If you know someone, either

an individual, a team or organisation, who are doing wonderful things for Leamington, we want to hear about it.

“Selfless acts and hard work can sometimes go unnoticed, so it is important we give local people the recognition they deserve.

“If you know someone doing wonderful things, please take the time to tell us their story and put them forward for an award. We look forward to reading the nominations.”

The awards shine a light on the individuals, groups and organisations who significantly benefit Leamington through their selfless actions.

The deadline for making nominations for the awards is Monday March 18.

For more information and to make a nomination email [email protected]

In February last year Leamington Mayor Nick Wilkins recognised dedicated volunteers and organisations in the town in what was one of his last duties in the role.