Opening date revealed for Leamington's new Lounge cafe bar

An opening date has been given for Leamington's new Lounge.

A date has been given for the opening of the new Lounge cafe bar in Leamington town centre.

Loungers plc, the West Country-based café/bar group, which also owns Cosy Club, has revealed it plans to open its new Salino Lounge on Thursday August 28.

The Salino Lounge will open in the former River Island unit on the Parade and it will be also the 264th Lounge in the group.

The former River Island unit on the Parade where the new Lounge will be opening. Photo by Warwickshire World.

The national chain – which also runs the Fossato Lounge in Kenilworth, the Bacco Lounge in Rugby and the Prospero Lounge in Stratford – said the new site will create around 30 jobs for local people.

Loungers said its build and design team will “transform” the unit on the Parade in their “unmistakable and unique style”.

Salino Lounge will offer breakfast, brunch, lunch, dinner, and drinks, as well as kids’, gluten-free and vegan menus.

John English, head of community at The Lounges, said: “We can’t wait to open Salino Lounge at the end of August. We’re sure our family friendly environment and top-notch food and drink offering will prove popular with local residents and visitors.

A phot from inside the Cortillo Lounge in Kendal. Photo supplied by Loungers / Bhagesh Sachania Photography

“We’re passionate about integrating genuinely into the communities we serve so we’re looking forward to meeting everyone and to playing our part at the heart of Leamington’s food and drink scene.

"Anyone looking for a space to host events or groups should pop in once we are open, we’d love to meet them and see what we can do to help.”

The group added that “particular attention will be paid to families with a selection of games, books, colouring pencils, and pads on offer.”