Organisers of charity street food event in Warwick overwhelmed by community's support

As well as providing a range of street food, the event was also raising money for the charity 353, which was set up in memory of a Warwick paratrooper Private Conrad Lewis who became the 353rd soldier to lose his life in the Afghanistan war.

The organisers of charity street food event in Warwick said they were overwhelmed by the support shown by the community.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The event took place in the Cape Road Industrial Estate in March and was organised by the team at Fitness Worx (FXW) and supported by other businesses on the estate.

Thousands of people attended the charity street food festival. Photo supplied

As well as providing a range of street food, the event was also raising money for the charity 353, which was set up in memory of a Warwick paratrooper Private Conrad Lewis who became the 353rd soldier to lose his life in the Afghanistan war.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking about the event Matt Gibson, from Fitness Worx, said: “The event drew a significant crowd, with tickets selling out in the days leading up to it.

"A total of around 5,000 people turned up to join us on the day, making for a fantastic turnout.

"The outpouring of support from all those who attended left us completely overwhelmed.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Thousands of people attended the charity street food festival. Photo supplied

"Despite the less-than-ideal weather conditions, people still showed up in droves to join us.

"Our vendors and sponsors were blown away by the level of support our community demonstrated.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We sincerely hope that everyone who joined us had a wonderful time at the event, just as much as we did.

"We'd like to extend our heartfelt thanks to all those who contributed to making this event a reality – it truly was a community effort.

“Additionally, we would like to express our gratitude to the event sponsors who supported us; Positive Outlook Clothing, H.M. Bryan & Sons, HW Group, Gili Tree Care & Construction, M Carter Plumbing, Elise Aesthetics, Melt Design, Humanity Warwick, Core Health & Fitness, Smart Solar Solutions and Corvus Construction.

"Our second food festival is in the works and we’ll be announcing the date soon.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The event also managed to raise thousands of pounds for the charity. Matt said: “We raised approximately £3,000 for 353, the charity we chose to support.

"This impressive amount was made possible through a combination of ticket sales and generous contributions from attendees, sponsors, and vendors.”

Sandi Lewis from 353 said: “The 353 Trust would like to give a massive thank you to FWX Fitness Worx Gyms for their fabulous support organising the first ‘Charity Food Festival’ in Warwick, in aid of 353.

"The support form the street food vendors, the sponsors, volunteers and all those that attended helped raise £3,000, an amazing figure from the first off event.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"The 353 Trust supports bereaved families, injured servicemen from the airborne forces and will use these funds exclusively to support those that have given so much for their country.