See winning entries in Leamington photographic society's annual exhibition

The winning entries of Leamington Spa Photographic Society’s competition will be on display in the group’s annual exhibition in the town from this weekend.
The event,which is free to visit, will be open to the public at All Saints in Victoria Terrace from Saturday May 6 until Sunday May 14.
With entries including photographs of far-flung locations and exotic animals, the camera club’s Digital Image of the Year was of two chickens on a farm near Southam.
The eye-catching picture of two sebright chickens – a cock and a hen - was captured by Leamington Spa Photographic Society (LSPS) member Richard Dunn.
Richard’s image, along with the winners in nine other categories including the Leamington Morning News Trophy for a local scene taken within eight miles of Leamington Town Hall, will be among almost 180 prints and digital images on view at the exhbition.
Town mayor Cllr Nick Wilkins will open the event at an awards evening this Friday (May 6).
He will present trophies for the winning images in nine of the categories in the annual competition - with Joy Morgan presenting the Landscape Trophy in memory of her late husband and society member, David Morgan.
The Mayor will also make presentations to the winners of other competitions which have been run throughout the LSPS season.
The categories for the competition were judged by Graham Walton, the president of the Midland Counties Photographic Federation.
The winners by category were:
Club Level Digital Image – Decayed Leaf by Phil Stockwell
Club Level Print – Autumn Cottage by Martin Bruder
Portrait Print – Charles Lloyd at Love Supreme by Paul Beard
Local Scene (Leamington Morning News Trophy) – Into the Night by Paul King
Colour Print – Danger Zone by Mark Godfrey
Digital Image – Sebright Chickens by Richard Dunn
Monochrome Print – Cat on a White Stone Roof by Richard Earp
Natural History Print – Rain and Brown Skua by Hugh Tottle
Natural History Digital Image – Weevil by Yvonne Ferrier
Landscape Print – Sunset at Neist Point by Keith Roberts
LSPS chairman Tim Evans said: “Graham praised the very high standard of pictures he had to judge - and what was particularly encouraging for me was the strong showing of Club Class and new members across all the classes in the annual competition and throughout the year.
“I am confident they will help LSPS, which is already the fourth largest photographic club in the Midlands and has a number of groups catering for specific photographic interests and genres, continue to thrive and to encourage newcomers.”