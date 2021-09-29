Owners of Leamington's Café Brasilia are opening a takeaway business in town

Paulo Moraes and his wife Iara outside Brasilia To Go in Warwick Street, Leamington, which opens tomorrow (Thursday, September 30).

The owners of a successful cafe in Leamington town centre is set to open a second business nearby tomorrow (Thursday September 30).

Paulo Moraes and his wife Iara opened Café Brasilia in the Royal Priors shopping centre in December 2019 - having moved into the large lower mall unit which was previously occupied by Patisserie Valerie - and it has continued to be busy and popular despite it having to be closed for some time or only being able to offer takeaway food and drinks during the lockdowns of 2020 and 2021.

The family are now branching out and are set to open Brasilia To Go at 53 Warwick Street - the former site of Swirls - on Thursday.

Chef Vini Campelo practices cooking one of the dishes at Brasilia To Go in Leamington.

Paulo said: "I'm so excited.

"We 're trying to bring something to the town which is a little bit different and not available yet.

"We'll be specialising in takeaway rice boxes boxes with a range of options from roast chicken and roast potatoes and katsu curry to carbonara and bolognaise.

"Some of the ingredients will be cooked fresh to order so that people will always get a generous portion.

One of the dishes on the menu at Brasilia To Go in Leamington, which opens tomorrow (Thursday, September 30).

"But we also want to offer somewhere cool and trendy for students and other people to come and sit in and relax where they can work on their laptops or listen to the music we'll be playing."

Brasilia To Go is set to open its doors at around 11am.

For more about Brasilia To Go follow Brasilia_to_go_UK on Instagram.