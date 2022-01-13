Pick up the baton for Birmingham 2022, urges North Warwickshire Council

There are fewer than 200 days until the Commonwealth Games - so now is the time to nominate people to be part of the Birmingham 2022 Queen’s Baton Relay.

The encouragement comes from North Warwickshire Council which is urging residents to put forward someone who is a figure of inspiration to the community

Birmingham 2022 has opened nominations for batonbearers and the website to do so will be open until Monday, February 14.

The criteria for contenders in England is someone who meets one or more of the following:

- Always willing to take on a challenge and has a unique and inspiring story

- Has made a meaningful contribution to sport, education, the arts, culture, or charity

- Is a figure of inspiration that positively challenges others to achieve their best

- Has taken on a challenge or cause and made a positive impact within their community