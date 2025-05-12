Plans for new Lidl store between Warwick and Leamington now a step closer

Plans for a new Lidl supermarket between Warwick and Leamington are now a step closer.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Earlier this month, The Courier and Weekly News ran a story about the supermarket eyeing up sites in Leamington for a new store, while also submitting an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) screening opinion application to Warwick District Council for a site between the two towns.

This was determine if a EIA was needed for the development of the new Lidl at a potential site at Europa House in Heathcote Lane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lidl in Emscote Road in Warwick. Photo by Google Streetview

Warwick District Council have made a decision, via a delegated committee, that an EIA screening was not needed for the new supermarket.

In its decision the council said: “Based on the information provided having regard to the specific characterises of the development, its location and potential impacts, it is not considered that an Environmental Statement will be required on this basis.”

It is anticipated that Lidl will submit a full planning application for the supermarket along works for access and 125 parking spaces later this year.

This would see the current building on the site demolished and the supermarket then built in its place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the EIA application it also said that the supermarket anticipates if the new store gets the go ahead it would be open from 8am to 10pm Monday to Saturday and from 10am to 4pm on Sunday.

Currently, there are Lidl supermarkets in Myton Road in Leamington and Emscote Road in Warwick.

For more information about the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) screening for the new Lidl site go to Warwick District Council’s planning portal and search: SCR/25/0001