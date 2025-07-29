Plans revealed for new pizzeria in Leamington

Plans have been submitted for a new pizzeria in Leamington.

The change of use application has been submitted for an empty unit at Victoria Business Centre in Neilson Street.

The application says: “Unit 19, Victoria Business Centre, is currently designated for use under general storage facility.

"The unit is presently vacant and not in operational use, and it is understood that it has remained in the condition for a considerable period of time.”

If approved, the pizzeria – which would be called Crustworthy Pizza - would be open 10am to 11pm Monday to Wednesday, 10 am to midnight on Thursdays, 10am to 12.30am on Fridays and Saturdays and 10am to 11.30pm on Sundays.

Inside the unit, there would be seating for around 20 to 25 customers, as well as freestanding kitchen units, appliances and a toilet.

Describing the plans for the unit, the application said: “The unit is currently designated for B8 storage, and we are seeking a change of use to Class E that will provide a relaxed, community-oriented setting for residents and visitors to enjoy rustic, hand-stretched pizzas with top-tier ingredients.”

It added: “We envision a welcoming venue that aligns with the character of the industrial area. No structural changes are required to adapt the space.”

Summing up, the applicant added: “We firmly believe that this establishment will make a positive contribution to Leamington by providing a distinctive gathering space within an accessible and thoughtfully designed environment.”

To view the plans search W/25/0635 on Warwick District Council’s planning portal.

In June, plans for a new taproom at another empty unit at the Victoria Business Centre were given the go ahead.