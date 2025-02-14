Playground in Kenilworth set to close on week days for about eight weeks

The play area in Abbey Fields Kenilworth

A playground in Kenilworth is set to close during week days for around eight weeks.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Warwick District Council have announced today (Friday February 14) that the junior playground next to the pavilion at Abbey Fields will be closed from Mondays to Fridays.

This is due to run from Monday February 24 for around eight weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council said the closure is to “allow for the safe commencement of steelworks, the next important stage of the building work for the new Abbey Fields swimming facilities”.

Despite the weekday closure during this period, the junior playground will be reopened at weekends (Saturdays and Sundays) for the public to use.

Although the junior playground will be closed during the week, the council said the footpath, the older children’s playground, bridge, public toilets and duck-feeding platform at Abbey Fields will remain fully open while the work is taking place.

The council also said it would like to “apologise for any inconvenience caused”.