Popular EcoFest event will return to Leamington at the end of August

The popular EcoFest event will take place in Leamington’s Pump Room Gardens for the sixth time this summer.

The event, which is organised by Warwick District Council (WDC), ‘celebrates everything eco’ and attracts thousands of people each year, will be held at the town centre park on Saturday August 30 from 10am to 5pm.

Highlights include a range of have-a-go sessions and activities covering everything from wellbeing and fitness to sustainability, a wide choice of local and sustainable food and a variety of music from artists on the bandstand.

EcoFest in Leamington. Picture courtesy of Warwick District Council.

Visitors will also be able to browse a range of stalls from local businesses offering healthy and sustainable alternatives, with charities and Community Interest Companies (CICs) there to talk about the work they do in the community to combat climate change and improve people’s health and wellbeing.

Councillor Lowell Williams, WDC’s portfolio holder for decarbonisation, said: “EcoFest is the perfect opportunity to find out more about what’s happening locally to improve our lives and the environment, and to discover ways in which we can work together for the benefit of everyone.

"Since it first began, the event has proven to be a great success, demonstrating that people consciously want to make a difference to their environment.

“It’s an event designed for everyone, so I encourage as many as possible to attend, talk, explore, discover, and commit to at least one change they can make that will truly make a difference.”

If you would like to volunteer to help make the event a success contact co-ordinator Kate Livingston at [email protected][email protected].

Volunteer times are flexible and offer an opportunity to learn more about event management.