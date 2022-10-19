Families have the chance to win more than £1,000 worth of prizes in a Halloween-themed half-term event in Leamington town centre.

The Pumpkin Path, organised by BID Leamington, has two trails where families can search for clues that appear on little orange pumpkins in 66 of Leamington town centre’s shops windows from Saturday October 22 to Monday October 31.

The clues will reveal the place to find the Scary Post Box where pumpkin hunters should post their entry form for a chance to win some fabulous prizes in the prize draw.

Alison Shaw (top) and Stephanie Kerr from BID Leamington.

In the prize draw, visitors have an opportunity to win over £1,000 worth of prizes donated by Leamington’s businesses.

These include an afternoon tea experience at Enchanted, fitness treatments from Therapy and Fitness, and gift vouchers and prizes courtesy of Middletons, Hotel Chocolat, Bistrot Pierre, Esquires Coffee, Ember Home, Cotswold Trading, and Hart Restaurant as well as a £200 gift voucher for Lee Longlands and a £200 gift experience at Venture Photography and more.

Everyone who collects all the clues will be entered into the grand prize draw to win £200 of treats for the family.

The Scary Post Box closes at 5pm on Monday, October 31, with people still able to post their entry forms to BID in Park Street before Wednesday, November 2.

Download the form via the Royal Leamington Spa website or pick up a copy from the Royal Priors Shopping Centre or Visitor Information Centre between October 22-31.

As well as the Pumpkin Path, there are plenty more spooktacular thrills around town including the Spookysaurus Dinosaur Show.

It features two 30-minute shows on the Upper Mall in Royal Priors on Sunday, October 23 plus an opportunity to experience roaring dinosaurs up close and personal during their walkabouts around town (check website for times).

Or if you want to strike a pose, the Royal Priors Shopping Centre has set up a Spooky Selfie Station in their Lower Mall from October 22-30, for all your showstopping spooky needs.

There will be a giant spider, inflatable pumpkins and spooky stilt walkers in Regent Court on Saturday, October 29 and Sunday, October 30 and a face painter and scary stilt walker at the Sunday Market on Parade between 11am and 3pm at on October 30.

BID Leamington also has lantern packs in readiness for the Lantern Parade on Sunday, December 4 which can be collected from their office at 35c Park Court, Park Street, between 10am and 3pm from Monday, October 23 (Monday to Friday only) as a half-term activity for £5 each.

Alison Shaw, Project Manager at BID Leamington, said: “It’s lovely to mark the spooky season in Leamington with so many different events and activities.

“With a range of amazing prizes to be won in the prize draw, the Pumpkin Path over the two routes is fun for all the family.

“We’re looking forward to families exploring Leamington’s town centre for spooky clues to uncover the mysterious post box.