Reminders of the historic Lights of Leamington Festival installed in Jephson Gardens

Pictured with the information panel in Jephson Gardens, left to right: Stephanie Kerr, Executive Director BID Leamington; Carole Sleight & David Clargo, Whittle Productions; Sidney Syson; Councillor Will Roberts. Picture supplied.

A permanent reminder of the Lights of Leamington festival has been installed at its former home in Jephson Gardens.

Organised by the then Leamington Borough Council and first held in 1951, The Lights of Leamington was the town’s dazzling contribution to the Festival of Britain, transforming the public space into a “fairyland of colour.”

The festival ran annually until 1961, drawing hundreds of thousands of visitors each year with its illuminated displays, fireworks, live music, and floating ballet stage.

Now as part of a major project conceived and brought to life by Whittle Productions Community Interest Company, and funding received from The National Lottery Heritage Fund, five illustrative panels have been placed in Jephson Gardens allowing visitors to find out more about the Lights of Leamington festival and why it was so important to the town and community.

Whittle Productions Directors, Carole Sleight & David Clargo commented: “The Lights of Leamington was a magical and much-loved event that lit up our town and the lives of so many local people and visitors.

"To see it now recognised on permanent display in Jephson Gardens is a fitting tribute to all those who created, experienced and remembered it.

"We’re proud to have helped preserve its legacy, and we’re incredibly grateful to National Lottery players, The National Lottery Heritage Fund and WDC Green Spaces for making this new signage possible”.

Councillor Will Roberts, Warwick District Council’s Portfolio Holder for Neighbourhood added: “The Lights of Leamington display panels are a welcome addition to Jephson Gardens, reminding people of the joy that this beautiful public space has brought and continues to bring to residents and visitors to our district over the decades.

I would like to pay tribute to the work of Whittle Productions in bringing this wonderful project to life, preserving a key strand of Leamington’s cultural history.”

In addition to the information panels, the Lights of Leamington project has seen the filming and archiving of over 100 community stories through open days and outreach, with a number deposited with Warwickshire County Record Office.

To find out more about the Lights of Leamington festival visit http://leamingtonhistory.co.uk/the-lights-of-leamington/