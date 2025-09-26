Winners announced for Leamington in Bloom Photography Competition 2025

By Oliver Williams
Published 26th Sep 2025, 11:23 BST
The Leamington in Bloom group has announced the winners of its Photography Competition 2025.

The competition invited photographers of all levels to capture the green spaces, wildlife, and hidden corners of the town that make Leamington special.

Whether it was a view on the way to work or the swan spotted during a Sunday stroll, entries celebrated the places that shape daily life

in the community.

A View to Float On , captured by Lamis Jamil, is this year's winner of the Leamington in Bloom Photography Competition.placeholder image
This year’s competition drew an excellent response, with submissions showcasing a wide variety of familiar and forgotten places across the town.

The photographs reflect both the beauty of Leamington and the unique perspectives of its residents.

The winners of the 2025 competition are – First Prize (£50): Lamis Jamil – ‘A View to Float On’ (attached)

Second Prize (£35): Jonathan Corbett – ‘Riverbourne Rise’ (Jephson Gardens)

Third Prize (£20): John Bray – ‘Puddles on the School Run’ (outside Shrubland Primary School)

The winning photographs, along with 11 other selected images, will be featured in the forthcoming 2026 Leamington in Bloom Calendar, which will be available for purchase at the Pump Rooms Tourist Information Centre from the end of October priced at £3 each.

placeholder image
The annual competition and the Leamington in Bloom group are supported by Leamington Town Council.

The Mayor Leamington, Cllr Ruggy Singh, said: “Over the years, I have had the pleasure of witnessing the fantastic entries of the annual photographic competition. I thought after all this time, I have seen every angle of Leamington Spa – especially having grown up here – but wow.

"This year’s entries allow you to see the beauty of Leamington all over again.

“It’s amazing how everyone’s perspectives come to life and capture the theme so perfectly.

“I look forward to seeing the Leamington in Bloom calendar later this year.

“A big thank you to everyone who submitted their entries – it’s wonderful to see the talent and creativity of the town’s people.”

The Leamington in Bloom group has thanked everyone who entered and supported this year’s competition, “helping to make it one of the highlights of the town’s community events”.

The winning photographs, along with those used in the calendar, can be found on the town council’s website here https://www.leamingtonspatowncouncil.gov.uk/council-services/leamington-in-bloom/

The Leamington in Bloom Facebook page can be found here https://www.facebook.com/leamingtoninbloom

