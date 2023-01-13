Residents living near to the site of a new five-bedroom home on the outskirts of Lapworth are hoping that a construction management plan will divert construction traffic away from their own homes.

The plans for the property, next to a Grade II Listed farmhouse off Old Warwick Road, were approved by Warwick District Council’s planning committee on Wednesday (January 11).

Several neighbours objected to the application, which was slightly amended from one previously approved.

Gurpreet Bassi and his family live on a neighbouring gated development and told the meeting his objection was not to the principle of the new house or access.

He said: “I am however very concerned about how the site will be accessed during the construction process.

“The mews road is a block paved road and we have been advised by developers AC Lloyd that its actual construction is not suited to accommodating heavy construction traffic.

“I deliberately chose to move to a house in a safe and gated area that would allow for a safe environment for my young children and since moving in, we have been fortunate in that we are surrounded by like-minded neighbours and this means that our children are regularly passing between one another’s houses.

"If any construction traffic were to pass through our private road, this would create a serious health and safety concern.

“If your committee is minded to approve this planning application can I urge you, in the strongest possible way, to have consideration to the residents and ensure that any permission granted is conditioned in such a way that it ensures that all construction traffic is prevented from using the gated mews road.”

In correspondence sent to the committee, the planning agent said such an issue was not a planning matter and that a construction management plan would be sent to the council in due course.

Cllr Bill Gifford added: “There is already planning permission for a house and essentially the changes are very slight.

"If we were to refuse it on the grounds of construction traffic then I’m afraid we wouldn’t have a leg to stand on.

“I am very sympathetic but the management plan coming forward will hopefully deal with that and the fact that it is a private unadopted road might stop construction traffic anyway.”

