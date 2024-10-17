Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Residents from in and around Hatton attended a final meeting held by Warwickshire County Council (WCC) this week about the lengthy roadworks.

The meeting was held about the new Union View development in Hatton and the council hosted the event to give its final update on the A4177 road works in support of the new housing estate last night (Wednesday October 16).

Representatives of Warwickshire County Council and contractors McPhillips Ltd took questions from residents around the forthcoming phases of work.

Residents in and around Hatton attended another meeting about the lengthy roadworks taking place. Photo taken in April by Mike Baker

Work began on the scheme in November.

The works and temporary traffic lights have caused some criticism from residents and commuters – especially after there have been on going issues with the lights.

WCC said it will “continue to monitor the four-way traffic management system currently in place” until it ends next Friday October 25.

As the final phases of the works start, night closures of the Birmingham Road between 6.30pm and 6am will be introduced between October 23 and November 2 into the early hours of November 3 to allow road surfacing to be carried out.

Footway and cycleway works will also be done under two way traffic management the following week, allowing the road to reopen to traffic.

A signed diversion route will be in place, emergency access will be maintained at all times during the closures and activities generating high noise levels will be carried out prior to 11pm in an attempt to minimise noise disturbance to local residents.

The council’s contractor McPhillips said it will “take measures that are considered best practice in relation to construction work carried out at night” and “will employ the best practicable means to reduce to a minimum the noise produced by the operations”.

A Warwickshire County Council spokesperson said: “We welcomed a strong attendance of around 30 residents and hope that we were able to give some reassurances – particularly around access to emergency services vehicles.

"Where the work and subsequent road closures are essential, we understand residents’ frustration and explained the need for closures and gave reassurances that we will lift them as soon as possible.”

Further information on the scheme can be found at: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/major-transport-construction-projects/a4177-birmingham-road-hatton-union-view