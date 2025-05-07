Romance author based near Warwick nominated for another national award

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A romance author who lives near Warwick has been nominated for another national award.

The Romantic Novelists’ Association (RNA) has shortlisted ‘Love Me Till Wednesday’ by Suzanne Lissaman in the Romantic Comedy Novel category of their Romantic Novel Awards 2025.

This award nomination follows Suzanne winning the Debut Romantic Novel category with her first book, ‘Be More Octopus’ at the RNA’s 2024 awards.

Speaking about the nomination, Suzanne said: “After the excitement of winning the RNA’s Debut Romantic Novel Award last year, I’m delighted to be shortlisted for another award.

"As an indie author, it’s an honour to be featured alongside some of the stars of the romcom genre, including New York Times bestselling author Abby Jimenez.”

Seána Talbot, chair of the RNA, said: “This year’s shortlist is a tremendous testament to romantic fiction’s diversity and strength.

"We are proud to celebrate these outstanding books and this exciting mix of new and established writers. They make a vital contribution to this popular, much-loved genre.”

Sharon Ibbotson, the RNA awards co-ordinator, added: “It’s a pleasure to announce these shortlists. Our reader-judges have once again chosen wonderful love stories as this year’s favourites, and their authors deserve their praise.

"Congratulations to all our finalists and thanks once again to our reader-judges – these awards wouldn’t happen without them.”

The awards, which began in 1960, celebrate romantic fiction and are highly respected within the UK publishing industry.

Over the past 64 years, winners have included bestselling authors Santa Montefiore, Joe Heap, Julie Cohen and Milly Johnson. The finalists represent both independent and traditional publishers.

The winners of this year’s awards will be announced at the RNA’s ceremony, which is being held in London on May 19.

For the full list of finalists, go to: romanticnovelistsassociation.org

For more information about Suzanne and her books go to: https://www.facebook.com/suzannelissamanauthor/ or https://suzannelissaman.com/