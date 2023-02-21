Royal Mail provides update on overflowing 'priority' post box in Leamington

Last week, The Courier and Warwickshire World reported that the post box in Willes Road looked like it had not been emptied in days. But the Royal Mail has now provided and update to explain why it looked this way.

The Royal Mail has apologised for an issue with a ‘priority’post box in Leamington.

At the time The Royal Mail apologised for the issue and said the post box would be emptied in days.

The red post box in Willes Road was overflowing.

The company has now provided an update on the situation.

A Royal Mail spokesman said: ““A problem with the grille on this postbox meant that mail could not be successfully entered into it.

“We have now repaired the postbox and restored it to use.