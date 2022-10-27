Register
Schoolchildren build Guys for Warwick's bonfire and fireworks event

Remember, remember the fifth of November, gunpowder, treason, and plots… and Warwick’s Town Bonfire and Fireworks show

By Kirstie Smith
36 minutes ago
Updated 27th Oct 2022, 10:22am

Schoolchildren in Warwick have been helping the town get ready for its annual bonfire and fireworks night by creating Guys for the bonfire.

Last week, the Mayor of Warwick, Cllr Parminder Singh Birdi, visited Westgate and Newburgh Primary Schools to see Guys made by the children for the Bonfire.

Organisers of Warwick bonfire and fireworks show thank local businesses for thei...

Cllr Parminder Singh Birdi, Warwick Mayor, with children from Newburgh and their Guys. Photo supplied

The fireworks event will be taking place at Warwick Racecourse on November 5.

There will be hot food and drinks, all the bars will be open, and the racecourse offers a dinner ticket in the Kingmaker Bar.

Warwick Lions members will be selling hot mulled wine, Kimberley Sweets will be back, and local Samba band Sambassadors of Sound will provide entertain.

This year the show is set to music by Fantastic Fireworks.

Cllr Parminder Singh Birdi, Warwick Mayor with children from Westgate Primary School and their Guy. Photo supplied

Gates open at 5pm and there will be a short children’s show at 6pm before the bonfire is lit at 6.30pm followed by the main show.

To buy tickets go to: https://www.thejockeyclub.co.uk/warwick/events-tickets/warwick-town-bonfire/ or https://warwicktownbonfire.org.uk/

Organisers, the Warwick Lions and the Rotary Club of Warwick, say they are delighted by the support from Warwick Racecourse which is handling all the ticketing and are hoping for record crowds again this year.

Local sponsorship has been provided by Bovis Homes, Geberit, Feldon Dunsmore, Godfrey Payton, Delta Marriott hotels and Warwick Kia, and the pallets for the Bonfire are supplied by Uniparts Logistics.

All proceeds raised from the event will go to local charities and good causes and last year’s event raised more than £28,000.

