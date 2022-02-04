A section of road between Warwick and Leamington will be closed for nearly a month while work takes place.
Work is taking place on part of Gallows Hill to install drainage and pipes.
The closure is due to take place between February 7 and March 4.
A diversion route will be in place.
A Warwickshire County Council spokesperson said: “The works on Gallows Hill will be taking place under a road closure order between the dates of the February 7 until the March 4. Contractors will be conducting the installation of foul drainage and associated pipework.
"Other works will be conducted to complete Minor S278 enabling diversion works - changes to carriageway widening and alignment under the road closure.
"Two-way lights will be in use from the March 4 until the March 11.”
According to Roadworks.org the diversion in place will be:
~ Head north-west on Gallows Hill towards Warwick Technology Park
~ Turn left onto Banbury Rd/A425
~ At the roundabout, take the first exit onto Europa Way/A452
~ At the roundabout, take the first exit onto Gallows Hill