Sister of Leamington man who has been missing for eight years is set to start walking challenge on his 50th birthday in support of charity which helps vulnerable people

The sister of a Leamington man who has been missing for eight years is set to start a fundraising challenge for a charity for vulnerable people which will lead to her running the London Marathon next year.

Sanjiv 'Tony' Kundi was reported missing on October 15 2013.

On September 25 2013, he had travelled to Paris by Eurostar on the 16.22pm train from St Pancras and was last seen at the Gare du Nord.

Satvir Sembhi.

From November 30, the day he turns 50, Sanjiv's sister Satvir Sembhi will walk ten miles each month up to October next year when she will run in the London Marathon.

She is taking on the challenge to support Missing People, a charity which offers a lifeline for the 180,000 people who run away and go missing each year and also provides support for their family and friends.

In a message to their missing son, Sanjiv's parents said: "“Happy special birthday to you our dear son.

"You are sorely missed and we yearn for the day we see you again.

Sanjiv Kundi was reported missing on October 15 2013.

"We wish you a wonderful day and hope your safe and well wherever you maybe.”

"May God bless you always."

Satvir added: "Millions of wishes go your way today to wish you an amazing day.

"I really wish I could just hear your voice.

Satvir and Sanjiv when they were children.

"I have loaded all your favourite tracks on my phone to kick off my walk off to celebrate your special birthday.

"I look forward to having coffee and cake exactly like we used to after achieving ten miles around Draycote [Water].

"I love you more than you’ll ever know."

Two years after Sanjiv went missing, Warwickshire Police renewed their appeal for information on his whereabouts.Sanjiv is described as an Asian male, about 6’2” tall, with a large build with short, dark grey, curly hair and a beard which was also greying.

A poster for the appeal to find Leamington Sanjiv Kundi who was reported missing in October 2013.

He wears spectacles, and his clothing on the day he was last seen was a brown heavy length coat and brown cargo trousers.

Contact Warwickshire Police on 101.

Satvir is appealing to gyms and personal trainers in and around Leamington to see if they can sponsor and support her training.