Supporters take the leap to raise funds for Leamington-based women's project

Supporters of a Leamington-based women’s project took to the skies at the weekend to help raise vital funds.

On Saturday July 12 and Sunday July 13, 13 people jumped from 13,000ft at Hinton Skydive Centre in Northamptonshire all to raise money for The Esther Project.

The Esther Project, which is based in Leamington, is a gender-specific service supporting women across Warwickshire facing mental health challenges, domestic abuse, addiction, homelessness, or reintegration after prison.

Through a seven-bedroom supported accommodation home, weekly drop-in groups, counselling, mentoring, peer-led support, and employment pathways, the charity helps women rebuild their lives.

The skydiving event brought together support from a range of businesses and community groups including: Esque Beauty, The Feel-Good Sisterhood and Rugby Street Pastors.

Four residents of Esther House and the organisation’s drop-in group who, thanks to sponsorships from local supporters Lara Smart and Anne Stokes, were also able to take part in the jump.

One of the brave Esther residents who took part in the skydive said: "I am doing the jump because The Esther Project has given me the belief in myself that I can do things I thought I couldn't do.

"I was also inspired to do it by my friends who I live with at Esther House. We are all working hard on overcoming adversity and it's important to support each other.

"As one of the girls said, 'if we can do this... we can do anything...'

“When I came to the Esther Project, I had no belief in myself or the world around me. The team at The Esther Project have transformed my life. I am starting to believe in myself, be happy again and to have hope.

"I am starting to build a life I never thought I would have. The Esther Project has simply saved my life."

So far, the fundraising has raised more than £7,850, and the organisation is hoping to reach its £10,000 target with a few more donations now the event has been completed.

To donate go to: https://localgiving.org/fundraising/Take-the-Leap

For more information about The Esther Project, go to: www.theestherproject.co.uk

A spokesperson from the Esther Project said: “A huge thank you and well done to everyone involved.

"Are you interested in taking part in next year's fundraising skydive? Get in touch at: [email protected]”