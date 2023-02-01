Traffic woes on main road in Hatton "will only get worse" with more roadworks coming

Works in place as part of the Union View housing development on the Birmingham Road have been going on since the end of last year and residents fear any other traffic calming measures elsewhere across Warwick and Leamington will have a further knock-on effect on their journeys

Traffic problems on the Birmingham Road in Hatton. Picture supplied.

Residents of Hatton and Hatton Park near Warwick have been going through a “traffic nightmare” since the end of last year and fear that the problems will only get worse in 2023 with more roadworks being announced.

The works on the Birmingham Road in Hatton, taking place as part of the Union View development, have been causing congestion around the roundabout over the A46 Warwick Bypass.

Advertisement

Advertisement

And some are worried that, with motorists facing 36 weeks of roadworks and disruption at Gallows Hill at the other side of Warwick and Leamington, there could be a knock-on effect which could reach as far as the Hatton.

Elaine Kemp, who lives near the Union View site said: “It's unacceptable.

"We’ve raised concerns but it is only going to get worse.

“The road has become a major hazard and as residents we can see the seriousness of it.”

The works in Gallows Hill are to create a new four-way junction, which will connect to new housing developments in the nearby area.

There will be temporary traffic lights as well as some road closures over the 36-week period it is anticipated to complete the junction.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Warwickshire County Council has said There will be road closures in Gallows Hill every night from 7pm to 6am from February 27 to March 8.

Phase two of the work will include a one-way closure from March 26 to June 10 (with this closure, motorists leaving Warwick Technology Park will not be allowed to turn left toward the Gallows Hill roundabout).

Phase three will include night road closure between dates yet to be confirmed.

This closure is to facilitate the surfacing works at the end of the project.

There is a chance the start date for phase two could be moved to May due to potential clashing with other work in the area.

Advertisement

Advertisement