Trees of Light to shine again in Leamington and Whitnash for Myton Hospices

By Oliver Williams
Published 4th Nov 2024, 13:25 BST
Updated 4th Nov 2024, 14:26 BST
The Leamington Rotary club's Trees of Light will shine again this year in Whitnash and Leamington, to commemorate those who cannot be with us this Christmas, and to raise much needed funds for the Myton Hospices to continue their free services in Warwick, Rugby and Coventry.

The Tree at St Margaret's church in Whitnash will be switched on at 5.15pm on Saturday November 16th, and at Leamington town hall on Sunday November 17th along with the town lights.

The club's president Linda John said: "Our Trees of Light have raised over £100,000 since 2021.

“Please help us to continue this valuable support to the Myton Hospices by remembering your lost or absent loved ones and donate to this extremely worthwhile cause.

The Tree of Light outside Leamington Town Hall in 2022.placeholder image
The Tree of Light outside Leamington Town Hall in 2022.

“The warm-hearted care they freely give to the terminally ill and their families means they have to raise 11 million pounds this year.

“I ask you to support this project to ensure this work can continue."

placeholder image
To donate and dedicate the names of loved ones, post one of the coupons to Kathryn Metcalfe, Trees of Light, The Myton Hospices, Myton Lane, Warwick CV34 6PX, or hand it in to the Visitor Information desk in the Pump Rooms, or to the Whitnash Town Council office at the Civic Centre by January 3rd.

Coupons can be found on display tables in the Royal Spa Centre, Town Hall and Pump Rooms in Leamington, and in Whitnash at the Civic Centre, library, Blenz café and St Margaret's church.

To donate online go to www.mytonhospice.org/TreesOfLight

