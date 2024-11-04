Trees of Light to shine again in Leamington and Whitnash for Myton Hospices

The Leamington Rotary club's Trees of Light will shine again this year in Whitnash and Leamington, to commemorate those who cannot be with us this Christmas, and to raise much needed funds for the Myton Hospices to continue their free services in Warwick, Rugby and Coventry.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Tree at St Margaret's church in Whitnash will be switched on at 5.15pm on Saturday November 16th, and at Leamington town hall on Sunday November 17th along with the town lights.

The club's president Linda John said: "Our Trees of Light have raised over £100,000 since 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Please help us to continue this valuable support to the Myton Hospices by remembering your lost or absent loved ones and donate to this extremely worthwhile cause.

The Tree of Light outside Leamington Town Hall in 2022.

“The warm-hearted care they freely give to the terminally ill and their families means they have to raise 11 million pounds this year.

“I ask you to support this project to ensure this work can continue."

To donate and dedicate the names of loved ones, post one of the coupons to Kathryn Metcalfe, Trees of Light, The Myton Hospices, Myton Lane, Warwick CV34 6PX, or hand it in to the Visitor Information desk in the Pump Rooms, or to the Whitnash Town Council office at the Civic Centre by January 3rd.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coupons can be found on display tables in the Royal Spa Centre, Town Hall and Pump Rooms in Leamington, and in Whitnash at the Civic Centre, library, Blenz café and St Margaret's church.

To donate online go to www.mytonhospice.org/TreesOfLight