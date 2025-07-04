Unique lamb dish at South Warwickshire curry restaurant wins award at British Curry Championship
The awards, which are run by Oceanic Awards, showcase the top 300 restaurants in the curry industry across the nation, highlighting the skills and creativity of chefs, restaurateurs, and takeaway services.
The winners were announced at ceremony June 30 in Bradford – and Kolshi Indian Restaurant, which is in Warwick Road in Wellesbourne, was named the winner in the Curry Dish of the Year award.
As well as this, Kolshi Indian Restaurant was also “recognised for excellence” in the West Midlands Curry Champion of the Year category.
Speaking on the Kolshi Facebook page, a spokesperson said: “We have done it!
“We have Won the 'Curry Dish Of The Year' Award for our lamb pepper fry curry.
“Our chefs have worked hard to create a unique menu that blends traditional Indian curry with a modern Kolshi twist.
“Sohail and team have done it once more.
"We are proud to have such a great restaurant in a lovely village...Wellesbourne.”
The team at Oceanic Awards is also behind the Scottish, English and Nations Curry Awards, which started 15 years ago in Glasgow before moving to Birmingham and then Manchester.
Irfan Younis, spokesperson for The first British Curry Championship 2025 said: “These awards provide a platform to applaud the exceptional efforts of those who have made significant contributions to the curry sector and continue to elevate the nation’s love for curry.
“We’d like to congratulate all of our winners on their incredible accomplishments.”