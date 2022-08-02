University to host free esports event in Leamington this month

The University of Warwick is inviting people to pick up a controller and experience its pioneering gaming technology at a free esports event in Leamington this month.

The event, at the Pump Rooms from Thursday 11 to Saturday 20 August, is part of the region’s Culture Fest 2022, which was created by Warwick District Council to celebrate the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

The ten-day esports experience encourages people who live, work, and visit Warwickshire to discover its world-class venues and find new experiences created by young people and emerging talent from across the region.

This includes popular online games such as Forza Horizon, Fall Guys and Formula 1 all which were created in Leamington’s Silicon Spa creative cluster.

Players will be be able to log into their own accounts and play any of their favourite games on some of the best computers in the country.

Experienced gamers can compete against one another in the Trackmania Time Trial for the chance to win an exclusive coaching session with a seasoned racing game player from the Esports Centre.

Younger players will also have the chance to design their own supercar or show off their dance moves to the ultimate dancing game, Just Dance, in the centre’s console area.

Experts from the Esports Centre will be available throughout the event to offer their top gaming advice and discuss the university’s achievements in the industry and the future of online gaming.

Jack Fenton, head of esports at the University of Warwick, said: “2022 is certainly the summer of sport across the West Midlands – but sport today is constantly evolving and can take many forms across different mediums.

“Digital culture is reimagining what sport means, with people of all ages redefining the art through online gaming tournaments.

"The esports industry has seen tremendous growth globally over the last few years with Warwick now working to bring esports to life in the West Midlands, developing opportunities in creative and digital careers.

“We’re excited to celebrate this growing sporting movement by bringing the virtual world of esports and gaming into the physical realm for the Warwickshire community to experience.”