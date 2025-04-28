Volunteers need at Warwick's iconic St Mary's Church

The team at St Mary's Church in Warwick is looked to recruit more volunteers. Photo supplied

A call has been put out for more volunteers to join the team at a church in Warwick.

The team at St Mary’s Church is calling on members of the community to join them in some visitor-focused roles.

A spokesperson from St Mary’s Church said: “Our volunteers are the heartbeat of our church’s visitor experience, offering a warm welcome, fascinating tours, and answers to curious questions from visitors near and far.

“We are currently recruiting Visitor Team volunteers to help us keep our doors open to the public.

“No previous experience is required—just a sociable nature, a willingness to engage, and a genuine interest in the history of our beautiful church.

“Whether you have a few hours to spare each week or more time to offer, your contribution would be truly valued.

“For those with a deeper love of storytelling and heritage, we are also looking for Volunteer Guides to share the rich history of St Mary’s.

"You don’t need to be an expert – just someone who enjoys learning, connecting with people, and conveying the story of this special place.

"People of all faiths (or none) are welcome, though we do ask for a respectful empathy with the Christian tradition.

“If you’re interested in becoming part of a welcoming and inspiring team, please speak to the Visitor Team at St Mary’s Church or call 01926 403 940 and leave your contact details.

"Our summer opening hours for visitors are Sunday from 12noon to 4pm and Monday to Saturday from 11am to 4pm.”