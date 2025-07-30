Warwick Boat Club's retrospective plans for its temporary padel court get green light

Warwick Boat Club’s retrospective planning application for its temporary padel court has been given the green light by councillors.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The club, which is located in Banbury Road, submitted the application earlier this year.

A retrospective planning application is submitted after work or a change has already taken place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Warwick Boat Club’s retrospective planning application for its temporary padel court has given the green light by councillors. Photo by Google Streetview

The temporary padel court has been placed on top of an existing tennis court at the site and is 20 metres long and 10 metres wide. The court frame has also been “purpose designed to be fully transparent by using glass and wire mesh panels so as not to produce the appearance of a solid structure”.

In the plans it highlighted that no additional lighting had been installed.

The application went before councillors on July 29 at Warwick District Council’s planning committee meeting and prior to the meeting.

Prior to the meeting, 18 objection comments were made to the plans with concerns including noise, lighting and the impact on the “historically sensitive area” to name a few.

There were also five comments made in support of the plans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite the concerns raised in the objections, council officers recommended the plans be approved.

In the recommendation it said: “The proposal is considered to have an acceptable impact on the character and appearance of the area, nearby Listed Building and surrounding Conservation Area.

"The proposal is also considered to create no additional harm to the amenity of neighbouring uses. The proposals are in accordance with the aforementioned policies, and it is therefore recommended for approval.”

Planning officers also added to conditions to their recommendation that use of the padel court should take place only between 8am and 10pm to avoid disturbing residents and echoed the recommendation from environmental health that the court should be put back to a tennis court by March 31 2026 to assess its impact.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillors gave the application the go ahead but in the decision report it said: “The application was approved in accordance with the recommendations in the report subject to the inclusion of a note encouraging the applicant to make any resubmission of their proposal well in advance of the expiry of this permission.”