Warwick Castle concert series hailed a success after it attracts over 30,000 people

Warwick Castle Live 2025. Photo by Oliver Dixon

A concert series at Warwick Castle has been hailed a success by the organisers after attracting more than 30,000 people.

From August 28 to August 31, the series by RG Live and TEG Europe, featured performances from Bryan Adams, Melanie C, Texas, Heather Small, Dave Pearce and the Pet Shop Boys, along with an open-air screening of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone accompanied by the London Concert Orchestra.

Liam Bartlett, general manager of Warwick Castle, said: “We are delighted to have once again welcomed such incredible live music within the historic grounds of Warwick Castle.

"Our thanks go to RG Live and TEG for delivering another hugely successful concert series which welcomes thousands of people to Warwick. We look forward to continuing this fantastic partnership for many years to come.”

A spokesperson from Warwick Town Council said: “We’re proud to see Warwick Castle host these world-class events, bringing thousands of people to our town and giving a fantastic boost to our local shops, restaurants, pubs, and businesses.”

In previous years, the series featured Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, Johnny Marr and McFly.

Toby Leighton-Pope, managing director of TEG Europe said: “Warwick Castle Live 2025 has been an incredible series of live music that we are really proud to have been a part of.

"Bringing these iconic artists to such a historic venue has provided another year of spectacular shows we won’t forget.”

Owen Kent, director of events at RG Live added: "Over four unforgettable nights, we’ve welcomed huge international artists and entertained thousands of music lovers in the historic setting of the Castle grounds, creating an atmosphere that was electric from start to finish.”