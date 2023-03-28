Warwick children's charity gearing up for its 180-mile cycling challenge - and they're inviting people to take part

Last year’s event raised more than £73K.

A children’s charity in Warwick is gearing up for its 180-mile cycling challenge later this year – and they are on the look out for participants.

Following the success of last year’s charity cycle ride from York to Shrewley which raised more than £73K, Molly Ollys is holding another event in July.

In 2022, the riders took part in a three-day challenge, cycling from York through The Pennines and Derbyshire before arriving at The Durham Ox in Shrewley in aid of Molly Ollys. Photo by Dave Fawbert

This year’s route will be around 180 miles, going from Exeter to Shrewley over three days and any cyclists interested in taking part are being encouraged to get in touch.

47 cyclists took to the hills and terrain of York to Shrewley last year and despite steep inclines and challenging heat, every person completed the three-day ride.

Karen Robbins, one of the riders last year, lost her daughter Leanne to cancer. Molly Ollys granted Leanne a wish to see a West End show.

Karen, from Long Itchington, said: “I would just like to say how humbling and special the weekend was, I still can’t believe we did it.

"It was a tough weekend on the hills, but we remember the tough, painful times the kids go through without complaining at the end of there very short lives.”

This year’s route is another special one for Rachel and Tim Ollerenshaw, who co-founded the charity 11 years ago in their daughter Molly’s memory.

She died at eight-years-old from a rare kidney cancer, after five years of treatment at Birmingham Children’s Hospital.

The family used to go on holiday to nearby Sidmouth and it holds treasured memories.

Rachel said; “At Molly Ollys, we exist to improve the lives of children just like Molly who have been dealt very unfair cards.

"If we can bring them comfort, make them smile or give them something to look forward to, that is what we will do. But we cannot do it without the kind and generous donations of funds and time.

"Last year’s ride was the 10th anniversary of the charity and it far exceeded our expectations on so many levels.

"It was very emotional for Tim and I seeing all the cyclists in their Molly Olly pink tops ride in together to the finishing point to huge applause.

"We would love to hear from any cyclists who are interested in being involved this year.”