Warwick church hosting dog show in aid of new community centre this weekend

St Mary's Church in Warwick will be hosting a charity dog show this weekend. Photos show some of the trophies for the event. Photos supplied

Warwick’s iconic St Mary’s Church will be hosting a dog show this weekend.

The event Saturday (July 5) will be taking place in the ‘College Gardens’ – and residents are being invited to attend from 2pm.

There will be three judges on the day: Kim Beale, a Crufts breeder, Richard Nicholson, Foundation Principle at the Warwick Schools Foundation and Karen Lynch, the High Sheriff of Warwickshire.

Here are the categories:

Best dog under two

Best vintage dog

Agility course

Waggiest tail

Least obedient dog

Most beautiful smile

Cleverest trick

Cocked leg cup for leakiest dog

Each entry will cost £2 and all profits will go towards Priory Pools Community Centre’s campaign to build a new community centre in the Packmores area of Warwick.

Suzette Aagaard, families and community engagement Minister at St Mary’s Church, who is organising the event said: “As a huge dog lover, I was keen to bring a dog show to the heart of Warwick and would love to see a great turnout on Saturday.

"We will also have drinks and cakes on sale, as well as some dog-themed stalls.

"We have some great trophies to award and prizes for each category, kindly donated by local businesses. But no dog will leave empty-pawed.

"Please come along at 2pm to get registered for a fun afternoon in the beautiful College Gardens, right next door to St Mary’s Church.”

Priory Pools Community Centre is a new charity set up to fundraise for and build the new community centre in the Packmores and Reverend Canon Angus Aagaard, the Rector of St Mary’s Church, is one of the trustees.

For more information about the Priory Pools Community Centre go to: www.priorypoolscc.org