Warwick church hosting dog show in aid of new community centre this weekend
The event Saturday (July 5) will be taking place in the ‘College Gardens’ – and residents are being invited to attend from 2pm.
There will be three judges on the day: Kim Beale, a Crufts breeder, Richard Nicholson, Foundation Principle at the Warwick Schools Foundation and Karen Lynch, the High Sheriff of Warwickshire.
Here are the categories:
- Best dog under two
- Best vintage dog
- Agility course
- Waggiest tail
- Least obedient dog
- Most beautiful smile
- Cleverest trick
- Cocked leg cup for leakiest dog
Each entry will cost £2 and all profits will go towards Priory Pools Community Centre’s campaign to build a new community centre in the Packmores area of Warwick.
Suzette Aagaard, families and community engagement Minister at St Mary’s Church, who is organising the event said: “As a huge dog lover, I was keen to bring a dog show to the heart of Warwick and would love to see a great turnout on Saturday.
"We will also have drinks and cakes on sale, as well as some dog-themed stalls.
"We have some great trophies to award and prizes for each category, kindly donated by local businesses. But no dog will leave empty-pawed.
"Please come along at 2pm to get registered for a fun afternoon in the beautiful College Gardens, right next door to St Mary’s Church.”
Priory Pools Community Centre is a new charity set up to fundraise for and build the new community centre in the Packmores and Reverend Canon Angus Aagaard, the Rector of St Mary’s Church, is one of the trustees.
For more information about the Priory Pools Community Centre go to: www.priorypoolscc.org