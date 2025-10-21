Warwick community called on to help town win new planters - here's what you can do

Warwick Town Council's photo entry in Amberol's national competition for 2025. Photo by Warwick Town Council

The community in Warwick is once again being called on to help the town win some new planters.

Amberol the supplier of the Warwick in Bloom planters, has brought back it’s competition which sees UK towns competing for ‘likes’ on Facebook – with the winning prize being £300 towards new planters.

Warwick won the national competition in 2023 and was also in the running in 2024 – and now the town council is once again asking for the community’s help for a third year.

The town’s entry, like previous years, features planting from Warwick in Bloom. It is one of 42 entries in the competition.

A spokesperson from Warwick Town Council said: “We’re absolutely thrilled that Warwick in Bloom has made it to the finals of this national photo competition.

"It’s a wonderful recognition of the community’s hard work and pride in keeping our town blooming and beautiful.

"Every like brings us closer to new planters that will make Warwick’s floral displays even more vibrant – so we’re encouraging everyone to get behind photo number 15 and show their support.”

To view the competition post go to: https://www.facebook.com/AmberolUK

Alternatively click here

Warwick’s entry is photo number 15, which is also shown above.

Voting ends at 12noon on Friday, October 24.

Warwick in Bloom runs every year and a competition within the town runs where businesses, residents, schools and other community venues can enter.

This year’s competition had 11 categories and saw both returning and new entries.

An awards evening was held on September 4 where 47 medals awarded – including 28 gold medals.

To see the winners of Warwick in Bloom’s 2024 competition go to: https://www.warwickshireworld.com/news/people/warwick-in-bloom-reveals-its-winners-of-the-2025-competition-5324047