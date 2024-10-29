A family in Warwick will be bringing back their popular Halloween house attraction this week.

James and Laura Maclellan and their family will once again be turning their home in Hathaway Drive, in the Woodloes, into a spooky-themed house on October 31.

It will run from once it is dark until late.

The family has done this for many years, with them helping to raise money for good causes.

James said: “Haunted Hathaway house is returning. Me and my spooky friends have been very busy getting ready.

“From dark until the last trick or treater is standing, come join us at Hathaway Drive.

“There will be some new things to see as always as well as refreshments for sale, including sausage in a bun and veggie sausage, mulled wine and hot chocolate as requested.

Ethan having fun. Photo supplied

"We have been kindly donated a card machine this year so card and cash payments or donations can be accepted.

“All money raised will go to support Ethan.”

James and Laura started Team Ethan to help raise money for necessary equipment and items their son Ethan.

Ethan, who is now 10 years old, has lesch nyhan syndrome, dystonia and epilepsy.

Ethan on his 10th birthday. Photo supplied

James added: “As he grows, Ethan will need more specialist equipment to support his physical and mental development.

"Despite the hurdles, Ethan is a joy to be around with his big lovely smile.”

For more information about Team Ethan go to: https://www.facebook.com/GingMaclellan/

Here is Ethan’s story

Ethan Maclellan. Photo supplied

The beginning

Ethan Maclellan was born on September 22 2014, a seemingly healthy baby boy to parents Laura and James.

However, within the first 48 hours, Ethan struggled to feed, leading to a week-long hospital stay.

Once home, feeding remained a challenge; it took two and a half hours for Ethan to finish a bottle, only to cry out in pain.

Repeated visits to medical professionals provided no answers until January 2015, when Ethan’s significant weight loss led to a hospital referral.

He was diagnosed with severe reflux and a cow’s milk allergy, but this change in diet offered no relief.

More tests in February 2015 revealed that Ethan’s head control was underdeveloped.

An MRI scan on March 6, 2015, delivered the diagnosis that Ethan had an underdeveloped corpus callosum, the nerve bundle connecting the two hemispheres of the brain.

Laura and James were left without a cause or a plan for their son’s future.

Doctors suspected a tongue-tie and recommended solid foods, but Ethan continued to struggle.

By May 2015, Ethan was being fed through a nasogastric tube. This temporary solution led to a video fluoroscopy, revealing food aspiration into his lungs.

In July 2015, at Birmingham Children's Hospital, Ethan underwent a fundoplication operation and had a gastrostomy tube inserted directly into his abdomen.

As Ethan grew older, a blended diet through his gastrostomy tube was introduced to combat constipation and ensure proper nutrition.

This allowed Ethan to enjoy his first Christmas dinner and birthday cake.

More challenges

Ethan faced more challenges – he couldn’t sit, stand, roll, walk, or talk.

Daily, he is placed in a standing frame for hip development, a posture chair to sit up, and a specially adapted pushchair for mobility.

He receives regular physiotherapy and speech and language therapy. His care team includes an occupational therapist, vision teacher, paediatrician, dietician, neurologist, specialist dentist, and optician.

Ethan however thrives at his specialist school, where he finds joy and excitement.

Later developments with Ethan’s health

In June 2021, Ethan began experiencing seizures and was diagnosed with epilepsy.

His first seizure led to intubation and a transfer to Stoke Hospital, marking the beginning of numerous serious seizures.

James and Laura hope medication adjustments will allow them to manage his seizures at home, but Ethan’s condition often requires hospitalization.

Despite these immense challenges, Ethan’s spirit remains unbroken. He faces life with a happy demeanour, a contagious belly laugh, and a radiant smile.

Even after multiple seizures in January 2022 required a yearlong stay at Birmingham Children’s Hospital, culminating in a December 4 discharge, Ethan’s joy persisted.

During this time, an EEG showed no seizure activity, leading to a diagnosis of neurological episodes, which he continues to experience

Along the way, Ethan has also faced bouts of sepsis, Covid-19, and influenza A, often requiring stays in the Paediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU).

Yet through it all, Ethan touches the heart of everyone he meets.

Ethan will continue to need more specialist equipment to support his physical and mental development as he gets older.