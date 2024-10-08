Warwick gets new town centre manager as part of bid to improve the historic market town

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Warwick now has a new town centre manager as part of a bid to improve the historic market town.

Kelly Scott has taken on the role and is responsible for driving its local economy and ensuring it remains a “secure, dynamic, and vibrant market town”.

She will become part of the Warwick Town Council team and her first project will involve delivering projects from recent workshops, which set out aims for the town based on feedback from local businesses and stakeholders.

Kelly Scott, the new Warwick Town Centre manager with the Mayor of Warwick, Cllr Dave Skinner. Photo supplied

Her role includes engaging with local businesses, retailers and service providers to improve the vibrancy of the town centre and attract more commerce and footfall.

She will also liaise with stakeholders to manage projects on street cleaning; street furniture; bunting, lights, hanging baskets, planters and Christmas trees; litter bin and other waste collection; signage; and on-street advertising.

Kelly has extensive experience working in local government, having previously held roles at Redditch Borough and Bromsgrove District Councils.

Her council career started in planning where she took a particular interest in enforcement, moving into becoming a centres officer for Bromsgrove and Redditch which involved projects including: business initiative schemes, regeneration projects, public realm improvements, supporting the business improvement district, tackling vacant units, crime reduction and improving pedestrian access.

She will now bring that experience to her new role with Warwick Town Council.

Kelly said: “I’m excited to be taking up the role of town centre manager for Warwick.

"This town is already such a great place to live, work and visit but I’m looking forward to getting involved with all of our stakeholders to address any issues and make any improvements that will help increase footfall and attract more businesses to Warwick.

“I’ve already been out and about meeting people and am looking forward to all the great work we can do.”

Mayor of Warwick, Cllr Dave Skinner, added: “We are really looking forward to working with Kelly as it’s clear her experience and skills will be of a huge benefit to Warwick.

"She has already shown what a great asset she will be to the town and I’m sure we will see some real positive outcomes shortly.”