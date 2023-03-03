Warwick girls football team are being angels for Turkey and Syria earthquake survivors

Warwick Juniors Angels U12's Girls are donating half of the funds they raise to the earthquake appeal with the other half going towards furthering their opportunities as young footballers.

A girls football team from Warwick have been living up to their angelic name by raising money to help the survivors of the recent Turkey and Syria Earthquake.

Warwick Juniors Angels U12's Girls have been raising funds to help further their opportunities as young footballers with half of whatever they raise being donated to the earthquake appeal.

So far they have raised £1,350, half of which will go the appeal and the other half will fund things such as training kits and new equipment.

A poster for the sponsored walk. Picture supplied.

Their coach Jack Sidgwick said: “This is their first ever season playing as a team and even football for that matter.

"We have a really supportive group of parents and the girls give 100 per cent in every training session and football match.

"In the last two weeks, they have had two really positive results, winning 5-0 and drawing 0-0 against a team that is trying to get promoted.

"We even had a team social at the England Women vs Italy Women where the girls managed to get onto BBC Radio Coventry and Warwickshire."

The girls’ next fundraising activity will be a sponsored walk on Sunday (March 5).

Jack said: “Everyone who makes a donation will not only be supporting the girls but also all of those affected in Turkey and Syria.

