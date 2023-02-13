Warwick military museum set to host week of event for half term to celebrate its reopening

There will be activities running throughout the week

A military museum in Warwick set to host week of event for half term to celebrate its reopening.

The programme will run throughout February Half term starting on Saturday (February 18) until Saturday February (excluding Sunday February 19).

The Royal Warwickshire Regiment WW2 Living History Group. Photo supplied

The first event will be entertainment from local re-enactment group The Royal Warwickshire Regiment WW2 Living History Group on February 18.

They will be engaging visitors throughout the day and sharing knowledge about the regiment.

In addition, there will be object handling with items from the collection, a treasure hunt, animal quiz and an art competition for children to enter throughout the week.

All activities are included as part of standard admission fees.

The Fusilier Museum, which was formerly based at St John’s House, has been closed for more than two years following the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Following a redevelopment, the museum reopened in its new location on the first floor of Pageant House in Warwick Town Centre a few weeks ago.

Chris Kirby, general manager of the Fusilier Museum Warwick said: “We’re delighted to be open once again and to be able to celebrate this major milestone with a special programme of family, fun events for all to enjoy.

"Since re-opening it’s been great to see lots of familiar faces as well as new ones, so we hope to welcome lots more throughout this special week.”

One of the new experiences at the museum is a replica First World War trench where visitors can experience the sights and smells of what it was really like to be in the trenches.

The newly curated exhibition spaces include original artefacts from the 18th century through to both World Wars and most recent campaigns as well as engaging interactives and audio visuals.

The Fusilier Museum, Warwick is home to the collections of 6th Foot The Royal Warwickshire Regiment and the Royal Regiment of Fusiliers.