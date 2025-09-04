Warwick schoolboy grows hair for two years so he can donate to children's wig charity

A Warwick schoolboy who has grown his hair for two years just so he can donate it to charity, has now had his locks lopped.

Prior to this week, Warwick School pupil Xander Billington, who is 13 years old, last had his hair cut on September 4, 2023.

And on September 2, Xander had his hair cut at Gentry Mens Hair Salon in Kenilworth and was able to donate 30cm of hair to The Little Princess Trust, which makes wigs for children who have lost their hair due to cancer or other illnesses.

Speaking about the Xander’s inspiration, his mum Karin said: “He has been charitable from a very early age and has raised significant funds for a number of charities.

"He wanted to try and grow his hair and then realised that if he was doing that he could do it for a worthwhile cause, so he did some research and found the Little Princess Trust.”

Xander also wanted to raise £500 for the charity to help cover the cost of making a wig – he has now raised more than £590.

Karin added: “Xander is extremely grateful to everyone who has donated to this incredibly worthy cause, and was thrilled to reach his fundraising target (and above).

"He is also proud that he had done something positive in both growing his hair to donate and raising money to support the charity. He is happy that children specifically will benefit.

"I am incredibly proud of what Xander did. Especially persevering for two years to grow his hair to the required length. I am also grateful to everyone who has donated.”

To donate visit: https://www.justgiving.com/page/karin-billington-3