Warwick sports club gets cash boost thanks to competition win
People Arches Ltd, the company that runs the Warwick branch of McDonald’s in Emscote Road, has provided a £1,000 sponsorship to Warwick Sports Club after a competition run with Warwickshire family website Take It From Mummy.
Warwick Sports Club is made up of Warwick Cricket Club, Warwick Hockey Club and Warwick Tennis Club, each of which has a junior/youth section providing training and coaching for hundreds of young people.
The club was among 35 sports clubs and community groups to enter the competition, which required groups to outline what they do and how they help the community, along with how the £1,000 sponsorship would help them.
Warwick Sports Club had pointed out that the money would lessen the burden on each of the sections who have to pay towards the costs of running the pavilion and playing field at the sports club, freeing up funds to support junior programmes and ultimately helping more children.
Steve Drummond, treasurer of Warwick Sports Club, said: “The sports club committee are extremely grateful for this generous donation.
"We’re a volunteer run club and we do our utmost to provide opportunities for youngsters from all walks of life to take up sport and provide safe facilities for them to do so.
"This sum will go a long way to help with meeting the running costs of the Pavilion which is the focal point for all the activities at the sports club.”
Dawood Ibtehsam, founder of People Arches Ltd, added: “We were overwhelmed by the number of entries we had for our competition, and in an ideal world we’d be able to help every one of these hugely important community groups and clubs.
"We chose Warwick Sports Club because of its broad offering to a wide age range of children and young people, and we hope our prize really does make a difference for all involved.
“Our community work doesn’t stop here, and we’re always looking at ways we can help groups and organisations that make up our wonderful town.”