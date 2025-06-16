Warwick sports club gets cash boost thanks to competition win

A sports club in Warwick is set to benefit from a cash boost thanks to a collaboration between a Warwick business and local family-focused website.

People Arches Ltd, the company that runs the Warwick branch of McDonald’s in Emscote Road, has provided a £1,000 sponsorship to Warwick Sports Club after a competition run with Warwickshire family website Take It From Mummy.

Warwick Sports Club is made up of Warwick Cricket Club, Warwick Hockey Club and Warwick Tennis Club, each of which has a junior/youth section providing training and coaching for hundreds of young people.

Photo by People Arches Ltd

The club was among 35 sports clubs and community groups to enter the competition, which required groups to outline what they do and how they help the community, along with how the £1,000 sponsorship would help them.

Warwick Sports Club had pointed out that the money would lessen the burden on each of the sections who have to pay towards the costs of running the pavilion and playing field at the sports club, freeing up funds to support junior programmes and ultimately helping more children.

Steve Drummond, treasurer of Warwick Sports Club, said: “The sports club committee are extremely grateful for this generous donation.

"We’re a volunteer run club and we do our utmost to provide opportunities for youngsters from all walks of life to take up sport and provide safe facilities for them to do so.

"This sum will go a long way to help with meeting the running costs of the Pavilion which is the focal point for all the activities at the sports club.”

Dawood Ibtehsam, founder of People Arches Ltd, added: “We were overwhelmed by the number of entries we had for our competition, and in an ideal world we’d be able to help every one of these hugely important community groups and clubs.

"We chose Warwick Sports Club because of its broad offering to a wide age range of children and young people, and we hope our prize really does make a difference for all involved.

“Our community work doesn’t stop here, and we’re always looking at ways we can help groups and organisations that make up our wonderful town.”

The competition is the latest community initiative by People Arches Ltd, which was recently honoured by Warwickshire’s High Sheriff for outstanding work in the local community.

Other work has included regular litter picks, donations to local food banks, and offering a place for Coventry, Warwickshire and Worcestershire Mind’s wellbeing vehicle to park up in Warwick to provide a mobile ‘Safe Haven’ – providing non-clinical, community-based support for people experiencing mental health distress.

Nikki Francis, Founder of Take It From Mummy and Mum Knows Best Warwickshire, added: “Everything we do through Take It From Mummy and Mum Knows Best Warwickshire is rooted in community, it’s about connecting, supporting, and celebrating the incredible people and groups making a difference locally.

“It’s been such a pleasure to work on this initiative with People Arches Ltd to give something back and shine a spotlight on the brilliant clubs and grassroots teams across our county.”