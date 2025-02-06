Warwick student to showcase her musical talents at concert

Polly Rumble will be performing at St Mary's Church. Photo supplied

A student from a school in Warwick will be showcasing her musical talents at a concert in the town next week.

On Friday February 14, St Mary’s Church in Warwick will be hosting a lunchtime concert by Polly Rumble, who will be performing pieces with a trumpet as well as other music using the organ.

Polly, 18, achieved Grade 8 on the trumpet at the age of 12 and has since achieved the ARSM diploma on the instrument.

She is currently the Northgate Organ Scholar at King’s High School in Warwick, where she is preparing for her A-level exams this summer.

The concert will showcase her talents on both instruments, including a performance of Oskar Böhme’s Trumpet Concerto alongside organ music by Bach, Dupré and Messiaen.

The performance, which will take place at 1.15pm and will last for about 40 minutes, is part of the Friday lunchtime recital series promoted at St Mary’s Church.

Admission to the concert is free and there will be a retiring collection.

Mark Swinton, assistant director of music at St Mary’s Warwick and curator of the church’s Friday recital series, said: “We are pleased to offer performance opportunities in St Mary’s for outstanding local young musicians, setting their talents before the wider public, giving them experience of performing in a high-profile venue and generally encouraging their music-making.

"Polly is a most gifted young musician, skilled on a number of instruments including the trumpet and the organ, and we are delighted that she will be playing both instruments in St Mary’s.

"This promises to be a special treat indeed.”

Adam Albrighton, director of music at King’s High School, said: “Polly demonstrates musicianship of the highest order and maturity in all that she does.

"We are exceptionally proud of Polly for all she has achieved, including her offer to read Music at Christ Church, Oxford, alongside an organ scholarship at Corpus Christi.

"It is a joy to work with her almost daily, and I am delighted she is able to share this exciting programme in her recital on February 14.”

For more information about upcoming concerts and events at St Mary’s Church go to: https://www.stmaryswarwick.org.uk/index.php?/stmarysredesign/music_events