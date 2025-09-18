Warwick's annual charity Dragon Boat races returns this weekend
The Warwick Dragon Boat Festival, which is organised by the Warwick Avon Rotary Club and Warwick Boats, will take place from 10am to 3pm on Sunday (September 21).
The racing will take place on the River Avon in St Nicholas Park in Warwick.
Hundreds of contestants will be taking part in the races, where they will battle it out on the water to decide this year’s Dragon Boat champions.
Teams of are made up of 16 paddlers and a drummer and they will have three timed heats to set their best times.
There will also be a prize will be awarded to the ‘best dressed’ team.
All proceeds raised from the event will go to Myton Hospices and Birmingham Children’s Hospital.
The event raises thousands of pounds for the two charities every year.
Attending the festival to watch is free and there will also be refreshments available.