Warwick's annual charity Dragon Boat races returns this weekend

By Kirstie Smith
Published 18th Sep 2025, 15:59 BST
Updated 18th Sep 2025, 15:59 BST
The annual charity Dragon Boat races will be returning to Warwick this weekend.

The Warwick Dragon Boat Festival, which is organised by the Warwick Avon Rotary Club and Warwick Boats, will take place from 10am to 3pm on Sunday (September 21).

Most Popular
placeholder image
Read More
Historic Warwick hotel under new ownership is set to undergo £1million refurbish...

The racing will take place on the River Avon in St Nicholas Park in Warwick.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The dragon boat festival raises thousands of pounds for charities every year. Photo by Sarah Hill/ Gecko Photographyplaceholder image
The dragon boat festival raises thousands of pounds for charities every year. Photo by Sarah Hill/ Gecko Photography

Hundreds of contestants will be taking part in the races, where they will battle it out on the water to decide this year’s Dragon Boat champions.

Teams of are made up of 16 paddlers and a drummer and they will have three timed heats to set their best times.

There will also be a prize will be awarded to the ‘best dressed’ team.

All proceeds raised from the event will go to Myton Hospices and Birmingham Children’s Hospital.

The event raises thousands of pounds for the two charities every year.

Attending the festival to watch is free and there will also be refreshments available.

Related topics:Myton HospicesBirmingham Children's Hospital
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice