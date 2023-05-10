The event will be taking place later this month.

St John’s House in Warwick will be the backdrop to a beer, gin and cider fayre on Saturday May 20.

Heritage and Culture Warwickshire are hosting the event in the gardens of the Warwick landmark which dates back to the 17th century.

St John's House in Warwick. Photo by Google Streetview

The fayre will feature local brewers and distillers, with some Warwickshire-brewed real ales, ciders and gins.

Stallholders include; Windmill Hill Brewing Company, Empress Ale, The Warwickshire Gin Company and Rotten Old Apples Cider, pizza from Dough & Brew, Cafe2UWarwick, and ice cream from Annie’s Antics.

St John’s House will be open downstairs, giving visitors the chance to look around the Victorian schoolroom and the Victorian kitchen and laundry.

There will also be a tour of the house (with limited availability and sign up on the day).

There will also be a family fun area with children’s craft activities and vintage lawn games in The Bowling Green Garden, as well as a picnic area.

Cllr Heather Timms, portfolio holder for environment, climate and culture, said: “St John’s provides a wonderful backdrop to this event where we can showcase a selection of Warwickshire’s independent food and drink businesses.

“It also gives us the opportunity to open the doors of the newly refurbished St John’s House to take a trip back in time and experience our Victorian schoolroom, kitchen and laundry.”

“Regardless of whether you want to participate in the fun family activities, or if you simply want to pop a blanket down and enjoy the atmosphere; it promises to be a great day for everyone.”

The event runs from 11am to 7pm and adult tickets cost £3, and children can enter for free.

To book tickets, go to: www.warwickshire.gov.uk/heritageboxoffice