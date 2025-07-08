Warwickshire businesspeople asked for their views on plans to transform Parade in Leamington

Warwickshire businesspeople have been asked to give their views on new plans to transform Leamington’s Parade which include the pedestrianisation of the town centre’s main street.

Coventry and Warwickshire Chamber of Commerce’s Mid-Warwickshire Local Business Forum welcomed Stephen Marks, representing the Leamington Transformation Board, to its latest meeting at Ashorne Hill.

Stephen presented the concept plans to make Parade a traffic-free space to give the town centre a major economic and cultural boost.

The Leamington Transformation Board, made up of representatives from Warwickshire County Council, Warwick District Council, and Leamington Town Council, opened an eight-week engagement exercise on its emerging Parade Masterplan at the start of June, and will run until July 28.

A computer generated image of how the Parade could look if it is pedestrianised. Picture supplied.

Part of the masterplan includes exploring options to remove vehicular traffic from the Parade, with the aim of increasing the number of people using the space and the time they spend there, boosting the town’s economy.

Buses that currently stop at the top of the Parade would be re-routed to alternative stops nearby, while delivery vehicles would be permitted limited access during times of lower footfall.

Emergency vehicles would still be able to access the road.

Businesses also heard that a new town square next to the Town Hall would be created, providing a new space for community events, markets, and performances.

Computer generated images of how the Parade could look if it is pedestrianised. Pictures supplied.

The Parade would be enhanced by the addition of new trees, planting, seating and cycle infrastructure, with accessibility at the forefront of its design.

Computer generated images of how the Parade could look if the changes are implemented were published at the beginning of June.

The meeting was chaired by Kate Hunter, the vice-chair of the Chamber’s Mid-Warwickshire Local Business Forum.

She said firms were broadly in favour of the changes but had welcomed the opportunity to ask questions.

Kate said: “Businesspeople recognise that all town and city centres have challenges coming at them from all angles – from internet shopping through to high business rates – so it’s vitally important that they move with the times.

“Those businesses in attendance, in the main, liked the concept and the opportunity to create new spaces that would open the town centre.

"Leamington has so much going for it already, so it’s crucial that any new plans build on its strengths and help to make it fit for the future.

“We’d encourage members to respond directly to the consultation so that it gives the Leamington Transformation Board a really strong picture of what businesses and the wider public think of the plans.”

The meeting was also updated on the Chamber’s plans for a manifesto to be launched later this year, with firms asked to give their views on the key priorities for the region.

Kate said: “It was a packed meeting and it was great to get an update on the manifesto because it will give the Chamber an opportunity to proactively campaign on

the issues that really matter to companies across the region.”

Anyone wishing to respond to the survey on the plans for Parade should visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/ask