Last month, cyclists across Warwickshire got on their bikes and chose active travel for work and leisure clocking up 69,517 miles. Photos by Warwickshire County Council.

Last month, cyclists across Warwickshire got on their bikes and chose active travel for work and leisure clocking up 69,517 miles.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That is 2.8 times the distance around the circumference of earth, which is 24,901 miles.

This cycling feat was prompted by Warwickshire County Council’s ongoing partnership with the Love to Ride cycling app, which gives residents, businesses and community groups access to rewards and resources that encourage cycling for travel and leisure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cycle September is Love to Ride’s global bike-riding event, aimed at bringing together riders of every level to promote the benefits of bicycles.

What was recorded in the county on the Love to Ride Platform

Throughout the month of September, 523 cyclists, including 123 new users, took part across 42 Warwickshire-based workplaces.

Cyclists taking part recorded 69,517 miles across 5,904 individual trips – with 47 per cent of those being transport not leisure trips.

The workplace leader boards

The Love to Ride platform creates leader boards of workplaces taking part based on the size of the organisations.

The final results for the month were:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

2,000 plus staff members – Jaguar Land Rover - Gaydon

500 to 1,999 staff members– TATA Technologies – Leamington Spa

200 to 499 staff members– Dassault Systemes UK Ltd - Warwick

50 to 199 staff members – CIA Insurance Services Ltd - Rugby

20 to 49 staff members– ABB UK, Hams Hall - Coleshill

Seven to 19 staff members– BAADER UK Ltd - Rugby

One to six staff members – Warwickshire Cycles Ltd - Hatton

Warwickshire County Council staff, which came third in the 2,000 plus staff category, logged 460 rides; and cycled 2019 miles.

Cllr Jan Matecki, Warwickshire County Council’s portfolio holder for transport and planning, said: “We are committed to supporting residents to realise that they can start their active travel adventure by switching just one car journey every week to an active alternative such as cycling and we hope that this new partnership with Love to Ride will offer residents a fun and engaging way to get into cycling and encourage their friends, family and colleagues to get on their bikes too.

“I would like to say thanks to all the cyclists and workplaces who took part in Cycle September and a big well done to those workplaces who came top of their respective leaderboards for the month.”